China tells US to stop delaying removal of Iran sanctions

Ambassador Wang Qun, who is representing China in multilateral talks in the Austrian capital aimed at restoring the 2015 accord

China told the U.S. to stop “shilly-shallying" in talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal and move “decisively" to complete the thorough removal of sanctions against the Islamic Republic, according to a tweet by its embassy in Vienna.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

