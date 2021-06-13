Subscribe
Home >News >World >China tells US to stop delaying removal of Iran sanctions

China tells US to stop delaying removal of Iran sanctions

(COMBO) This combination of file pictures shows US President Joe Biden (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping
1 min read . 02:38 PM IST Bloomberg

Ambassador Wang Qun, who is representing China in multilateral talks in the Austrian capital aimed at restoring the 2015 accord

China told the U.S. to stop “shilly-shallying" in talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal and move “decisively" to complete the thorough removal of sanctions against the Islamic Republic, according to a tweet by its embassy in Vienna.

Ambassador Wang Qun, who is representing China in multilateral talks in the Austrian capital aimed at restoring the 2015 accord, said world powers should also take “effective measures" to avoid a repeat of the U.S.’s exit from the agreement three years ago.

Iran Casts Doubt on Reviving Nuclear Deal Before Its Election.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

