China Tensions At Center of Biden’s Summit With Kishida, Marcos
The White House summit Thursday between President Joe Biden, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has one overriding goal: deepening US cooperation with two key allies on the front lines of tensions with China.
(Bloomberg) -- The White House summit Thursday between President Joe Biden, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has one overriding goal: deepening US cooperation with two key allies on the front lines of tensions with China.