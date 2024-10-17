China test drives a Taiwan blockade

Short of Taiwan’s surrender, a blockade may be President Xi Jinping’s preferred option. It would be an act of war against Taiwan but in the first instance without firing a shot. It would force Taiwan and its allies to make some difficult choices. Failure to challenge a blockade would lead to eventual subservience to Beijing. But attempting to run the blockade with food or other supplies would run the risk of a conflict if China’s navy sought to stop and board commercial and U.S. naval vessels.