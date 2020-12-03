China testing blunders stemmed from secret deals with firms

The founder of BioGerm, Zhao Baihui, was the former chief technician of the Shanghai CDC's microbiology lab. Emails and financial records obtained by the AP show that Zhao first started BioGerm's predecessor through an intermediary in 2012, while she was still at the Shanghai CDC. In the next five years, she sold thousands of dollars' worth of test kits to her own workplace through the intermediary. After quitting the CDC in 2017, Zhao went on to spearhead lucrative contracts with Shanghai officials.