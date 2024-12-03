China tightens curbs on exports of materials with chip-making applications to US

China will strengthen controls on U.S.-bound exports of some materials that are used in chip making and can have military applications, a move that comes amid rising trade tensions between the two countries.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday that it will ban exports of so-called dual-use materials to the U.S. for military purposes. The restriction applies to gallium, germanium, antimony and superhard materials, the ministry said in a statement, citing national security concerns.

It also said that it will conduct stricter end-user and end-use reviews for graphite heading for the U.S.

Some of the materials subject to the tightened curbs are commonly found in semiconductors and have a range of electronic applications.

A ministry spokesperson said the curbs are in response to what the ministry said was the U.S.’s “unreasonable" imposition of restrictions on the export of certain products to China, and the inclusion of Chinese companies on a sanctions list, which the government believes undermines international trade rules and the stability of global supply chains.

The Biden administration this week introduced new curbs aimed at cutting off China’s access to cutting-edge chips used in artificial-intelligence applications. The Commerce Department also added over 100 Chinese companies and other entities to a trade blacklist.

President-elect Donald Trump has also said he will hike tariffs on Chinese exports to the U.S., though to what extent remains to be seen.

