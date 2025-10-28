China tightens the screws: Influencers now need degrees to speak on finance, health, law

In a move that could reshape online content creation, China has introduced a new rule requiring influencers to have official qualifications before discussing “sensitive” subjects such as medicine, law, education, or finance online.

The new influencer law, which came into effect on October 25, mandates that creators must show proof of their expertise — such as a degree, professional license, or certification — if they wish to post about regulated topics, Morocco News reported.

According to the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), the regulation aims to curb misinformation and protect the public from false or misleading advice. Platforms like Douyin (China’s version of TikTok), Bilibili, and Weibo will now be responsible for verifying creators’ credentials and ensuring that posts include proper citations and disclaimers.

For instance, creators must clearly state when information is sourced from studies or when their videos use AI-generated content. The CAC has also banned advertising for medical products, supplements, and health foods, to prevent covert promotions disguised as “educational” content.

Push For Authenticity — Or Control? While officials say the new rule is about building trust and ensuring accuracy, many critics view it as a new form of digital censorship. By limiting who can discuss certain subjects, they warn, the government might be silencing independent voices and narrowing the scope of public debate.

Experts also point out that the definition of “expertise” remains vague and subjective, giving authorities greater power to decide who gets to speak online.

A Global Question Of Credibility The debate comes at a time when influencer-driven information has become a powerful alternative to traditional experts. From health advice to financial coaching, creators often earn followers by appearing relatable and trustworthy — even without formal qualifications.

However, the downside is clear: misinformation spreads quickly when complex topics are oversimplified or misrepresented online.

Some Chinese users have welcomed the law, saying it could bring more credibility to online discussions. “It’s about time people with actual expertise led the conversation,” one Weibo user commented.