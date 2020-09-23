Home >News >World >China to allow foreigners with valid residence permits to enter from Sept 28
People cross a road towards a subway station during the evening rush hour in Beijing. (Photo: AFP)
China to allow foreigners with valid residence permits to enter from Sept 28

1 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2020, 03:12 PM IST Lusha Zhang , Ryan Woo , Reuters

BEIJING : China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday foreigners with valid residence permits can enter the country without needing to re-apply for visas from Sept. 28.

Foreigners whose residence permits expired after March 28 can apply for visas at Chinese embassies and consulates for entry, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

China in March temporarily suspended the entry of foreigners with valid Chinese visas and residence permits as an interim measure in response to the coronavirus epidemic.

