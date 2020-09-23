Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >World >China to allow foreigners with valid residence permits to enter from Sept 28
People cross a road towards a subway station during the evening rush hour in Beijing.

China to allow foreigners with valid residence permits to enter from Sept 28

1 min read . 03:12 PM IST Lusha Zhang , Ryan Woo , Reuters

Foreigners whose residence permits expired after March 28 can apply for visas at Chinese embassies and consulates for entry

BEIJING : China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday foreigners with valid residence permits can enter the country without needing to re-apply for visas from Sept. 28.

China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday foreigners with valid residence permits can enter the country without needing to re-apply for visas from Sept. 28.

Foreigners whose residence permits expired after March 28 can apply for visas at Chinese embassies and consulates for entry, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

Foreigners whose residence permits expired after March 28 can apply for visas at Chinese embassies and consulates for entry, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

China in March temporarily suspended the entry of foreigners with valid Chinese visas and residence permits as an interim measure in response to the coronavirus epidemic.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated