China to allow foreigners with valid residence permits to enter from Sept 28
Foreigners whose residence permits expired after March 28 can apply for visas at Chinese embassies and consulates for entry
BEIJING : China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday foreigners with valid residence permits can enter the country without needing to re-apply for visas from Sept. 28.
Foreigners whose residence permits expired after March 28 can apply for visas at Chinese embassies and consulates for entry, the ministry said in a statement on its website.
China in March temporarily suspended the entry of foreigners with valid Chinese visas and residence permits as an interim measure in response to the coronavirus epidemic.
