China to allow Indian students to return for studies. See process here

The Embassy of India in China informed that Indian students should provide information by filling up the form by 8 May which will then be collated with the Chinese side to facilitate the process
Indian students who are stranded in India following a strict visa ban in China owing to the repeated waves of Coronavirus Pandemic can now return to China to rejoin their studies, the Chinese Foreign Ministry informed.
There are around 22,000 Indian students stranded int heir home scountry who are enrolled in universities in China, mostly studying medicine. They had to head back home when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in Wuhan, China.
Following a meeting between External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar with Foreign Minister of China, Wang Yi, Chinese side has expressed willingness to consider facilitating return of Indian students to China.
The Embassy of India in China informed that Indian students should provide information by filling up the form by 8 May, news agency ANI reported.
Students are advised to fill up the form as soon as possible by clicking here
See the notice of Indian Embassy in China below
“In order to facilitate this, the Indian Embassy intends to prepare a list of such students which will be shared with the Chinese side for their consideration. Therefore, Indian students are requested to provide necessary information by filling up the Google Form at this link (https://forms.gle/MJmgByc7BrJj9MPv7), latest by 08 May 2022. I. Once the collated information is shared with the Chinese side, they would consult relevant Chinese departments to verify the list and indicate whether the identified students can travel to China to complete the course. This coordination process would be carried out in a time-bound manner. L The Chinese side has also conveyed that eligible students should unconditionally abide by the Covid-19 prevention measures, and agree to bear all expenses related to Covid-19 prevention measures by themselves.," read the notice.
Students from countries like Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Thailand and Solomon Islands have been allowed to return to their universities in China recently.
On 21 April, The Chinese government had said that Sri Lanka that it will permit some of its students, stranded at home for over two years following Beijing’s strict Covid visa ban, to return, even as it continues to remain silent on allowing over 23,000 Indian students to re-join their studies.
