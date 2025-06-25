China to block its rare-earth experts from spilling their secrets
Summary
Beijing has told rare-earth companies to hand over lists of employees with technical expertise, aiming to ensure they don’t divulge trade secrets to foreigners.
China has told companies in its rare-earth industry to give the government lists of employees with technical expertise, aiming to ensure they don’t divulge trade secrets to foreigners.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story