China to cancel military, climate talks with US Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 04:00 PM IST
- China also said, it will take more counter-measures over Pelosi's visit to Taiwan
Following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan on August 2, the China government on Friday threatened to halt cooperation with the US. The foreign ministry asserted that it will cancel military and climate talks with the US, as well as anti-drug cooperation, cooperation on cross-border crime prevention and on repatriating illegal migrants, among eight specific measures.