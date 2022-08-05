China to cancel military, climate talks with US

Chinese Foreign Ministry statement called Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan provocative and said it undermines China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, adding that “sanctions would be imposed on Pelosi and her immediate family but did not say what they would be. Such sanctions are generally mostly symbolic in nature." Although largely symbolic, the move makes the House speaker the highest-ranking American official sanctioned by Beijing. The action was announced shortly after Pelosi left Japan after wrapping up her dramatic weeklong trip.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}