China to deploy its unmanned helicopter drone along LAC: Report

China''s first unmanned helicopter drone designed to fly in plateau areas and capable of firing and conducting reconnaissance from a high altitude has made its maiden flight and could be deployed along the country''s borders with India, according to report published China's state-run Global Times.

According to the report the prototype completed its first plateau flight at the Daocheng Yading Airport, with an elevation of 4,411 meters, Aviation Industry Corp of China (AVIC), the aircraft's developer, said in a statement on Monday.

According to the report the prototype completed its first plateau flight at the Daocheng Yading Airport, with an elevation of 4,411 meters, Aviation Industry Corp of China (AVIC), the aircraft's developer, said in a statement on Monday.

It further said that during the 15-minute flight, the drone completed a series of tests including climbing, hovering, rotating and other operations maneuvers, before steadily landing, AVIC said.

The AR500C unmanned helicopter, which has the ability to relay communication from a high altitude, could help safeguard China''s southwestern borders with India in Tibet, the state-run Global Times reported.