China to ease visa restrictions for US visitors from 1 January. Details
China will ease visa restrictions for US visitors starting January 1, eliminating the need for round-trip tickets, hotel reservations, itineraries, or invitations. The move aims to facilitate people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.
China will ease visa restrictions for people visiting from the United States, the country's latest effort to attract foreign travellers since reopening its borders earlier this year.
