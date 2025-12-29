China to Hold Military Drills Around Taiwan After US Arms Deal

China said it would hold military maneuvers around Taiwan that would include live-fire drills, a move that comes after the US announced a major weapons package for the self-run democracy.

The exercises starting Monday would include the army, navy, air force and rocket force, the Chinese military said in a statement. The exercises named “Justice Mission-2025” would “test the actual combat capability of theater troops in joint operations.”

“It is a stern warning against ‘Taiwan Independence’ separatist forces, and it is a legitimate and necessary action to safeguard China’s sovereignty and national unity,” Senior Colonel Shi Yi said.

The People’s Liberation Army said in a separate statement that starting Tuesday it would hold live-fire exercises in five blocks around Taiwan, saying “any irrelevant vessel or aircraft is advised not to enter” the area.

China has reacted angrily to the US earlier this month approving a package of arms sales to Taiwan worth up to $11 billion, and vowed to “take effective and strong measures to safeguard national sovereignty.” On Friday, it unveiled largely symbolic sanctions against 20 US defense companies and 10 executives.

These are the first major PLA drills off Taiwan since April, when it held two-days of exercises to test blockade capabilities. Those maneuvers also involved mock strikes on simulated targets including ports and energy facilities.

Beijing has stepped up military intimidation of the democracy of 23 million people since Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te took office in May 2024. China views Taiwan as a breakaway province that must be brought under its control, by force if necessary — a stance Taipei steadfastly rejects.

With assistance from Josh Xiao.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.