China to remove 25 Didi apps from store as crackdown intensifies
1 min read.09 Jul 2021Reuters
The apps in question used data that was illegally collected by Didi and include those for its delivery service, camera device and finance services, the Cyberspace Administration of China said
China's cyberspace administration on Friday said it would remove 25 mobile apps operated by Didi Global Inc from app stores as the government stepped up a crackdown on the ride-hailing giant.
The apps in question used data that was illegally collected by Didi and include those for its delivery service, camera device and finance services, the Cyberspace Administration of China said in a statement.
