China will begin re-issuing various categories of visas to foreigners from March 15, the Chinese Embassy in the United States said on Monday, as the country continues to re-open its borders after three years of COVID-19 containment measures.

In a statement, the embassy said China will also lift visa restrictions for various locations, including Hainan Island and cruise ships passing through Shanghai port.

Visa-free entry to Guangdong for foreigners from Hong Kong and Macao will also be resumed, the embassy said.

China, which dismantled its zero-COVID-19 policy in December and opened its borders a month later, has seen a sharp increase in travel over the past two months.

The country's leaders had signalled victory over a recent COVID-19 surge that gripped the country for months.

New Premier Li Qiang said on Monday China took less than two months to achieve a "smooth transition" in its response to COVID-19 and that the country's strategies and measures had been completely correct.

