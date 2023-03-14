China to resume issuing visas for foreigners starting March 151 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 05:46 AM IST
China will resume issuing various categories of visas to foreign nationals from March 15 as the country opens its borders after a gap of three years
China will begin re-issuing various categories of visas to foreigners from March 15, the Chinese Embassy in the United States said on Monday, as the country continues to re-open its borders after three years of COVID-19 containment measures.
