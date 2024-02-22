China to resume ‘Panda Diplomacy’ with US and Europe, what does this mean?
China’s wildlife agency reached an agreement with the San Diego Zoo in California and the Madrid Zoo in Spain on “a new round of international cooperation on panda conservation,” according to a statement on the official WeChat account of the Chinese Embassy in the US.
China said it will renew its “Panda Diplomacy" efforts with the US and other nations after spending recent years bringing the bears it loans to foreign zoos back home.
