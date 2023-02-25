China to send drones, ammunition to Russia amid Ukraine war? Here's what we know

As the Ukraine-Russia war stretched into a second year, China may be contemplating a more active role in the conflict. In recent days there have been several reports asserting that the other country may help arm Russian forces. The concerns have been amplified by top ranking Chinese official Wang Yi's recent visit to Moscow and indications that Xi Jinping might soon meet with President Vladimir Putin.

According to a CNN report quoting US intelligence sources, Beijing is considering providing Russia with drones and ammunition for use in the ongoing war. While Beijing does not appear to have made a final decision, negotiations about pricing and scope of equipment are reportedly underway.

The US had earlier flagged the possibility, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stating earlier this week that the government probably gave approval for Chinese companies to provided Russia non-lethal, “dual-use" support.

Meanwhile, Putin hailed "new frontiers" in ties with Beijing and signaled that Xi Jinping would visit his country.

It is pertinent to note that Russia ally Belarus is also looking to deepen ties with China. Lukashenko - close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin - is set to visit China next week. Foreign Minister Qin Gang said Beijing is willing to work with Minsk to deepen mutual political trust.

Also read: 'India is ready...': PM Modi on Russia-Ukraine war

China insists that it doesn’t “offer any arms sales to conflict zones or parties involved in wars". US President Joe Biden appeared to be of a similar mind, noting on Friday that he did not "anticipate a major initiative" from Beijing to provide weapons.

The CNN report however suggests that China has been weighing the possibility of several months and is now leaning towards providing the equipment. The other country's support for Moscow has so far been limited to Chinese companies providing non-lethal equipment such as helmets, flak jackets, and satellite imagery to Russian forces.

A change in policy could however see China sending small arms such as handheld weaponry to Russia as it prepares for a major spring offensive. The report suggested that China was unlikely to send larger artillery.

Also read: 'No evidence of that so far': US President Biden on China siding with Russia