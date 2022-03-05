China is going to increase its military budget by 7.1 per cent to USD 229.5 billion in 2022 according to the draft budgetary proposals released, Reuters reported on Saturday.

According to reports, the draft budget was released at the opening of the annual session of the National People's Congress, the country's top legislature.

"The main expenditures budgeted at the central level include the following: 1.45045 trillion yuan [USD 229.5 billion] on national defence, up 7.1 per cent," the draft budget read. Another government report said that the country would boost military education and combat training in 2022.

China has the world's second-highest military budget after the United States and is investing in long-range, nuclear-capable missiles and other weapons to extend power beyond its shores, Washington Post said.

In March 2021, China had announced a defence budget of 1.35 trillion yuan (USD 209 billion), a 6.8 per cent increase, higher than the 6.6 per cent enhancement in 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which impacted China's economic growth in both years, reported Global Times.

The money will be used to boost the modernization of the Chinese military, including procuring and commissioning more advanced weapons and equipment in terms of both quality and quantity, strengthening the realistic combat-oriented training, and the welfare of military personnel, the report said citing experts.

