China to start issuing new passports, Hong Kong scraps vaccine pass. New rules here1 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 01:23 PM IST
China to start issuing new passports as virus curbs ease
The Chinese government says it will start issuing new passports as it dismantles anti-virus travel barriers, a move that could see millions of Chinese tourists travel outside the country for next month's Lunar New Year holiday. China stopped issuing passports at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 as part of the world's strictest anti-virus controls and tried to block students, businesspeople and other travellers from going abroad.