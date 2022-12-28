The Chinese government says it will start issuing new passports as it dismantles anti-virus travel barriers, a move that could see millions of Chinese tourists travel outside the country for next month's Lunar New Year holiday. China stopped issuing passports at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 as part of the world's strictest anti-virus controls and tried to block students, businesspeople and other travellers from going abroad.

