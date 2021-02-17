China tops emerging markets league table, India at third position

The improvement in real economy indicators has been accompanied by improving outlook on India’s growth prospects. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects the Indian economy to grow 11.5% in fiscal 2022 after declining 8% in the current fiscal year. This translates to a real (inflation-adjusted) growth of 2.6% compared to the pre-pandemic period (fiscal 2020). China is set to achieve the highest expansion compared to the pre-pandemic period according to IMF’s estimates, at 10.6%. Although India’s expansion will be lower than China’s, it will still be higher than several other emerging markets.