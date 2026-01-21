China treads with caution about Trump's 'Board of Peace on Gaza', reaffirms UN-first stance

China on Wednesday, signaled reluctance to join US President Donald Trump’s proposed “Board of Peace” for Gaza unless it operates under the auspices of the United Nations, underlining Beijing’s firm support for a UN-centered international order.

‘No matter how the international situation evolves, China will firmly safeguard the international system with the UN at its core, the international order based on international law, and the basic norms of international relations rooted in the purposes and principles of the UN Charter,’ China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a press briefing in Beijng on Wednesday, reported news wire PTI.

Guo made the comments when asked about Trump's comments that the UN should continue to exist, but his proposed ‘Board of Peace’ ‘might replace’ the organisation.

America's invitations to nations including China, Israel, India, among others to be members on ‘Board of Peace’ was followed by criticism and concern that Donald Trump is trying to build an alternative to, or ‘rival of’, the United Nations, mentioned a report by Bloomberg.

What is Trump's 'Board of Peace'? – Donald Trump's ‘Board of Peace’ is a part of his administration's 'comprehensive plan' to end the Gaza conflict. It includes a 20-point roadmap to bring peace to the Middle-East.

– The US president unveiled the board as part of the second phase of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

– Chaired by Trump, the ‘Board of Peace’ is expected to oversee Gaza’s post-war transition as the ceasefire that took effect on October 10 moves into a second phase. Its mandate is set to include the formation of a new Palestinian committee in Gaza, deployment of an international security force, disarmament of Hamas, and reconstruction of the war-ravaged territory.

– China reportedly confirmed on Tuesday that it has received an invitation from Washington to join the Board of Peace.

Which nations have joined or snubbed ‘Board of Peace’? President Trump has invited 60 countries to join the Board of Peace for Gaza, with the UAE and Argentina accepting. While the UK has raised concerns over the invitation to Russia, Norway has opted out of the initiative.

On Wednesday, 21 January, Israel agreed to join the Trump-led Board.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Donald Trump is aiming to get the full constitution and remit of the committee signed in Davos on 22 January amid the World Economic Forum (WEF 2026).

When asked about Trump's plans to host a signing ceremony to formalise the “Board of Peace” in Davos, Switzerland and whether there will be any Chinese representatives attending the event, Guo said that regarding the matter of "Board of Peace," the Chinese side has responded already and “I have no further information to add,” reported PTI.