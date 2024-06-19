’China is trying to erase Tibet’s culture’: Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

  • Nancy Pelosi expressed he opinion regarding the solution to the Tibet dispute and stated that President Joe Biden would soon sign a bill which would aim add some pressure on China to resolve the Tibet issue.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated03:12 PM IST
Democratic former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gestures as she speaks at a public event during which a US delegation led by Republican Rep. Michael McCaul was felicitated by the President of the Central Tibetan Administration and other officials at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)(AP)

Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is on an India visit along with House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Michael McCaul and other members of the congressional delegation, met the Dalai Lama's residence in Himachal Pradesh's McLeod Ganj on Wednesday to meet with the Tibetan spiritual leader.

She expressed her opinion regarding the solution to the Tibet dispute. She stated that President Joe Biden would soon sign a bill that would add some pressure on China to resolve the Tibet issue.

Pelosi visited the Dalai lama residence in McLeod Ganj after visiting Tibet with the delegation. She opined that China are trying to erase the culture by reducing the use of the language and the USA can't let that happen.

"...There was a visit of the President of China to Washington, DC and I said to him, we are objecting to what you are doing to the culture of Tibet. He said, you know what you're talking about, you should go there and see for yourself all the improvements that China is making in Tibet. I said, thank you because I've been trying for 25 years to get a visa to go to Tibet," news agency ANI quoted her as saying in Himachal Pradesh.

"We went to the Potala Palace. We saw the room where His Holiness grew up... They are trying to erase the culture by reducing the use of the language. They are trying something that we cannot let them get away with. I'll be gracious to the Chinese people, I don't know that they're up to this, but we do know that the Chinese government is, and we do know that they must get the message. This legislation sends the message, the House and the Senate and soon to be signed by Joe Biden, the president of the United States..," she added.

According to the new bill – Resolve Tibet Act – the USA is calling on China to resume talks with Tibetan leaders where a resolution on governance disagreement can take peacefully.

The Resolve Tibet Act also aims to urge China address the desires of the Tibetan people concerning their historical, cultural, religious, and language identity, reported Hindustan Times.

The US delegation, led by Nancy Pelosi, arrived at Kangra airport in Dharamshala on Tuesday. The delegation includes Rep Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Speaker Emerita, Rep Gregory Meeks, Rep Nicole Malliotakis, Rep Jim McGovern, and Rep Ami Bera.

Earlier in 1959, the Dalai Lama escaped to India after an unsuccessful rebellion against Chinese control in Tibet.

