China unveils new method for calculating bank deposit rates

Under a new way of calculating the ceiling on deposits rates, banks will be allowed to add basis points on top of the existing benchmark rate instead of as before using a multiple. Under the new regime, ceilings for short-term time deposits and certificates with a term of six months or less will rise, while longer-term rates will fall, the self-discipline body backed by the People’s Bank of China said in a statement on Monday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}