Nicolas Chaillan told the FT that he resigned in protest at the slow pace of technological transformation in the US military
The United States has already lost the artificial intelligence battle to China which is heading towards global dominance because of its advances in a emerging cyber capabilities, the Pentagon's former software chief told the Financial Times.
Nicolas Chaillan told the FT that he resigned in protest at the slow pace of technological transformation in the US military and because he could not stand to watch China overtake America.
Chaillan further added US cyber defences in some government departments were at “kindergarten level".
Blames Google
Chaillan compares US tech giants with their Chinese peers. He blames the reluctance of Google to work with the US defence department on AI, and extensive debates over AI ethics for slowing the US down.
He adds that Chinese companies are obliged to work with Beijing, and were making “massive investment" into AI without regard to ethics.
