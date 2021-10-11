Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >World >China up for global domination in AI, ML; US stands no chance: Pentagon's former software chief

China up for global domination in AI, ML; US stands no chance: Pentagon's former software chief

Beijing is heading for global dominance because of its advances in artificial intelligence
1 min read . 11:28 AM IST Livemint

Nicolas Chaillan told the FT that he resigned in protest at the slow pace of technological transformation in the US military

The United States has already lost the artificial intelligence battle to China which is heading towards global dominance because of its advances in a emerging cyber capabilities, the Pentagon's former software chief told the Financial Times.

Nicolas Chaillan told the FT that he resigned in protest at the slow pace of technological transformation in the US military and because he could not stand to watch China overtake America.

"We have no competing fighting chance against China in 15 to 20 years. Right now, it’s already a done deal; it is already over in my opinion," he told the FT.

Beijing heading for global dominance

Chaillan said that Beijing is heading for global dominance because of its advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning and cyber capabilities.

Emerging technologies

He argued these emerging technologies were far more critical to America’s future than hardware such as big-budget fifth-generation fighter jets such as the F-35.

Kindergarten level defences

Chaillan further added US cyber defences in some government departments were at “kindergarten level".

Blames Google

Chaillan compares US tech giants with their Chinese peers.  He blames the reluctance of Google to work with the US defence department on AI, and extensive debates over AI ethics for slowing the US down. 

He adds that Chinese companies are obliged to work with Beijing, and were making “massive investment" into AI without regard to ethics.

