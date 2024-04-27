China seeks to ‘influence and interfere’ upcoming US presidential elections, alleges Antony Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed concerns about Chinese attempts to influence upcoming US elections during his visit to China, despite earlier assurances from President Xi Jinping. He emphasized the need to cut off such interference quickly.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during the final day of his three-day visit to China, said that the US observed signs of Chinese attempts to “influence and arguably interfere" in the forthcoming US presidential elections, despite earlier assurances from Chinese President Xi Jinping to refrain from such actions, CNN reported.