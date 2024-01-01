In a letter to US President Joe Biden on January 1, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized that history has demonstrated the importance of maintaining mutual respect and peaceful coexistence as the correct approach for fostering positive relations between China and the United States, Bloomberg reported.

This comes as both nations work towards repairing their strained diplomatic ties.

Xi said in the letter commemorating 45 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries, according to a report by state-run broadcaster CCTV, “Over the past 45 years, China-US relations have weathered storms and moved forward. It has not only improved the well-being of people from both countries, but also contributed to global peace, stability and prosperity."

The relationship between the United States and China remains delicate, especially concerning Beijing's strong ties with Russia and its position on Taiwan. However, there has been a recent thaw in the relationship, notably after the meeting between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden in November in San Francisco. The meeting resulted in some minor diplomatic achievements, indicating a slight improvement in bilateral ties.

In his congratulatory letter, President Biden recognized that the relationship between the United States and China has contributed to the prosperity and opportunities for both nations, as well as for the global community.

“I look forward to building on the progress made by our predecessors, as well as on our meetings and discussions to continue to advance the relationship between the US and China," Biden said.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

