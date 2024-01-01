‘China, US should strive towards peaceful coexistence,’ Xi Jinping says to Joe Biden
Xi Jinping highlighted the positive impact of China-US relations over the past 45 years, contributing to global peace and prosperity.
In a letter to US President Joe Biden on January 1, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized that history has demonstrated the importance of maintaining mutual respect and peaceful coexistence as the correct approach for fostering positive relations between China and the United States, Bloomberg reported.