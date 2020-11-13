China, US to lead revival of biz, India prospects dim: survey

Companies in China, which have so far suffered the least as a result of the covid-19 pandemic, are expected to lead the recovery in lost global output, followed by firms in the US, while India’s prospects for a recovery is the slowest , market intelligence provider IHS Markit said in a survey report.

Companies in China, which have so far suffered the least as a result of the covid-19 pandemic, are expected to lead the recovery in lost global output, followed by firms in the US, while India’s prospects for a recovery is the slowest , market intelligence provider IHS Markit said in a survey report.

The covid-19 survey, which covered over 6,650 companies in 12 countries, showed that food, drink, and vehicle makers are the most upbeat about the recovery, while hotels, restaurants and other consumer-facing services are anticipating the longest recovery period, IHS Markit added.

The covid-19 survey, which covered over 6,650 companies in 12 countries, showed that food, drink, and vehicle makers are the most upbeat about the recovery, while hotels, restaurants and other consumer-facing services are anticipating the longest recovery period, IHS Markit added. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The survey conducted late in October relies on responses from companies about output trends since the beginning of the pandemic, and excludes retail and energy firms, as well as state-run entities.

The share of firms that have already met or exceeded their pre-pandemic output peak and the expected recovery time of the remaining firms show that those in China are the most upbeat about the recovery. Among countries reporting the slowest recovery prospects are India, followed by Japan, Spain, Italy and UK.

The survey showed that hotels and restaurants see the longest recovery path, followed by sporting and other outdoor activities. Transportation has also been hit hard, as have basic metal goods makers. Vehicle makers have seen the biggest improvement globally in recovery prospects, since the previous covid-19 survey in June, it said.

High levels of infections and second waves of the outbreak have meant that many countries have achieved less progress than had been signalled when the earlier survey was conducted, said Chris Williamson, chief business economist, IHS Markit. “Most notable are India, Spain and Italy, where recovery prospects reported by companies have even taken backward steps," he added.

The virus has had a bigger and more prolonged impact than expected on the recovery paths of many consumer-facing service companies that continue to lag the overall recovery, said Williamson.