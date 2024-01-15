‘China used economic aids to…’: Taiwan as Nauru switches diplomatic recognition
China welcomed Nauru's decision to cut ties with Taiwan, stating that it reflects the sentiments of the people and is in line with the One China Principle.
The Pacific Island nation of Nauru has said it is switching diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China. This marks Taipei's first diplomatic ally to switch following the recently held presidential elections. With this, Taiwan is now left with 11 countries and the Vatican ties. Seven are in Latin America and the Caribbean, three are in the Pacific Islands and one is in Africa.