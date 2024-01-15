‘China used economic aids to…’: Taiwan as Nauru switches diplomatic recognition

The Pacific Island nation of Nauru has said it is switching diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China. This marks Taipei's first diplomatic ally to switch following the recently held presidential elections. With this, Taiwan is now left with 11 countries and the Vatican ties. Seven are in Latin America and the Caribbean, three are in the Pacific Islands and one is in Africa. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a media release, the Nauru government said it would no longer recognise Taiwan "as a separate country" but "rather as an inalienable part of China's territory". It added that "in the best interests" of the country and its people it was seeking full resumption of diplomatic relations with China.

Also Read: 'Whatever changes take place...': China on Taiwan poll results as President-elect vows defence | 10 points "This means that the Republic of Nauru will no longer recognise the Republic of China (Taiwan) as a separate country but rather as an inalienable part of China's territory, and will sever 'diplomatic relations' with Taiwan as of this day and no longer develop any official relations or official exchanges with Taiwan," it said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The announcement came just two days after Taiwan elected a new president who has been described as a separatist by China. His party, the Democratic Progressive Party, advocates for maintaining a status quo in which Taiwan has its own government and is not a part of China.

Also Read: 'If anyone in Taiwan thinks of independence...': China issues warning as 'separatist' leader secures poll win Taiwan reacts on Nauru's decision Reacting on this, Taiwan's presidential office said that China has for a long time been suppressing Taiwan's diplomatic space but that cannot hinder the will of Taiwan's people to go out into the world.

Deputy foreign minister Tien Chung-kwang accused China of poaching Nauru with "economic" incentives. "China actively reached out to Nauru politicians and used economic aids to induce the country to switch diplomatic recognition," he said as quoted by AFP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Who is William Lai Ching-te, Taiwan's next President known for his pro-democracy, anti-China stance? 5 things to know China welcomes Nauru's decision China said it welcomed Nauru's decision to cut ties with Taiwan. "As a sovereign and independent nation, Nauru has announced... that it has severed its so-called 'diplomatic relations' with Taiwan and is willing to restore relations with China," a spokesperson for Beijing's foreign ministry.

"The Nauru government's decision to resume diplomatic ties with China fully demonstrates once again that the One China Principle reflects the sentiments of the people and is in line with the general trend," the spokesperson added.

"China is willing to open a new chapter in bilateral ties with Nauru on the basis of (this) principle." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lai Ching-te from Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won the presidential election on Saturday and is set to take office on May 20. Before the election China called Lai a dangerous separatist. Lai Ching-te also said that he will work to protect his country from continuing threats and intimidation from China.

(With inputs from Reuters, AP, AFP)

