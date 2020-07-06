Home >News >world >China waiting for details of UK's Hong Kong citizenship offer: envoy
People gathering in Hong Kong (REUTERS)
People gathering in Hong Kong (REUTERS)

China waiting for details of UK's Hong Kong citizenship offer: envoy

1 min read . Updated: 06 Jul 2020, 05:45 PM IST Kate Holton , William Schomberg , Reuters

  • Britain's offer of citizenship to Hong Kong citizens will be reviewed by officials in China widely followed by an analysis

LONDON : LONDON (Reuters) - China will decide its response to Britain's offer of citizenship to British National Overseas (BNO) passport-holders in Hong Kong once it has seen details of the plan, China's ambassador to Britain said on Monday.

"We hope that they will reconsider their position. With regard to what the response China is going to make, we have to wait and see what will be the specific actions of the British side," Liu Xiaoming told reporters.


Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Police officers (REUTERS)

China issues Canada travel warning in Hong Kong spat

1 min read . 05:04 PM IST
The British Council building in KG Marg, New Delhi

13 UK universities on brink of collapse without COVID-19 bailout: Report

4 min read . 04:43 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout