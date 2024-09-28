China warns against ’expansion’ of Ukraine war at UNGA, FM Wang calls for ceasefire in fight between Israel and Hamas

  • Amdi ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China is committed to playing a constructive role, engaging in shuttle mediation and promoting talks for peace.

Livemint
Updated28 Sep 2024, 08:34 PM IST
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on September 28, 2024.
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on September 28, 2024. (AFP)

Amid accusations that Beijing is assisting Russia in its war, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday warned against the expansion of the conflict in Ukraine, and said that it was not throwing oil on the fire or exploiting the situation for selfish gains.

Wang Yi made the remark while addressing the UN General Assembly.

"The top priority is to commit to no expansion of the battlefield, no escalation of fighting, and no provocation by any party, and push for de-escalation of the situation as soon as possible," AFP reported quoting Wang.

Also Read | Biden directs billions more in weapons to Ukraine ahead of Zelensky meeting

The minister said that China is committed to playing a constructive role, engaging in shuttle mediation and promoting talks for peace.

Speaking about Israel-Lebanon conflict, Wang Yi also said that ‘might cannot replace justice’, reported Reuters.

Wang also called for an immediate ceasefire in the fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The Chinese Foreign Minister stated that there must not be any delay in reaching comprehensive ceasefire in middle east and added, “fundamental way out lies in two-state solution.”

Also Read | Vladimir Putin previews changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine

"China has always been a staunch supporter of the just cause of the Palestinian people to regain their legitimate national rights, and a staunch supporter of Palestine's full UN membership," Wang said.

Amid killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli strike, Wang noted the resumption of fighting in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, quoting Iranian media, AP reported that a prominent general in Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard died in an Israeli airstrike that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut.

Also Read | Hezbollah chief killed: What next for Lebanon and who will succeed Nasrallah?

Nasrallah, whose death was confirmed by the Lebanon's Hezbollah group, is by far the most powerful target to be killed by Israel in weeks of intensified fighting with Hezbollah.

Gen. Abbas Nilforushan, 58, was killed Friday in the strike in Lebanon that killed Nasrallah, the state-owned Tehran Times reported. Ahmad Reza Pour Khaghan, the deputy head of Iran's judiciary, also confirmed Nilforushan's death, describing him as a “guest to the people of Lebanon," the state-run IRNA news agency said.

First Published:28 Sep 2024, 08:34 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldChina warns against ’expansion’ of Ukraine war at UNGA, FM Wang calls for ceasefire in fight between Israel and Hamas

