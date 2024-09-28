Amid accusations that Beijing is assisting Russia in its war, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday warned against the expansion of the conflict in Ukraine, and said that it was not throwing oil on the fire or exploiting the situation for selfish gains. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wang Yi made the remark while addressing the UN General Assembly.

"The top priority is to commit to no expansion of the battlefield, no escalation of fighting, and no provocation by any party, and push for de-escalation of the situation as soon as possible," AFP reported quoting Wang.

The minister said that China is committed to playing a constructive role, engaging in shuttle mediation and promoting talks for peace.

Speaking about Israel-Lebanon conflict, Wang Yi also said that ‘might cannot replace justice’, reported Reuters.

Wang also called for an immediate ceasefire in the fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The Chinese Foreign Minister stated that there must not be any delay in reaching comprehensive ceasefire in middle east and added, “fundamental way out lies in two-state solution."

"China has always been a staunch supporter of the just cause of the Palestinian people to regain their legitimate national rights, and a staunch supporter of Palestine's full UN membership," Wang said.

Amid killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli strike, Wang noted the resumption of fighting in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, quoting Iranian media, AP reported that a prominent general in Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard died in an Israeli airstrike that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut.

Nasrallah, whose death was confirmed by the Lebanon's Hezbollah group, is by far the most powerful target to be killed by Israel in weeks of intensified fighting with Hezbollah.