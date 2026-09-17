China on Thursday (September 17) rejected the US use of tariffs to pressure countries over their purchases of Russian oil and gas, saying Beijing would not accept Washington’s “long-arm jurisdiction” or interference in its normal trade and economic cooperation.

The warning came after the US House of Representatives passed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act 2026, which authorises President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on Russia and steep tariffs on major buyers of Russian energy, including China and India.

The legislation, already passed by the US Senate, cleared the House in a 262-159 vote and will now go to Trump for his signature.

China rejects US ‘long-arm jurisdiction’

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why is China opposing US tariffs on Russian oil purchases? ⌵ China opposes US tariffs on Russian oil purchases because it believes such measures constitute 'long-arm jurisdiction' and disrupt its normal trade and economic cooperation with other nations. 2 What does China's Foreign Ministry say about unilateral sanctions? ⌵ China's Foreign Ministry emphasizes that it rejects unilateral sanctions that lack authorization from the UN Security Council, asserting that its trade relations are based on equality and mutual benefit. 3 How will US tariffs impact India's energy imports from Russia? ⌵ US tariffs could significantly affect India's energy imports from Russia by increasing costs and potentially reducing the volume of crude oil purchased, amid India's reliance on Russian oil to meet its energy needs. 4 What measures is India considering in response to US tariffs on Russian oil? ⌵ India is committed to ensuring its energy security and is exploring diversified sourcing of oil to mitigate the impact of potential US tariffs on its imports of Russian oil. 5 How might the US sanctions on Russian oil affect international energy markets? ⌵ US sanctions on Russian oil could tighten the supply and increase prices in international energy markets, potentially impacting net energy importers like India, especially amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Beijing opposes measures that lack authorisation from the UN Security Council.

“China engages in normal economic and trade cooperation with other countries on the basis of equality and mutual benefit,” Guo said at a media briefing.

“Such cooperation does not target any third party and shall be free from disruption or coercion from any third party. China opposes long-arm jurisdiction and unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law and lack UN Security Council mandate,” he said.

The bill seeks sanctions not only against Russia's leadership and energy sector but also against vessels in the so-called “shadow fleet” that allegedly help Moscow evade sanctions on oil shipments.

It also authorises Trump to impose tariffs on countries including China and India in an effort to reduce their dependence on Russian oil and gas, along with additional sanctions targeting Iran.

China pushes back ahead of Trump-Xi summit Beijing's latest warning comes ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's planned visit to Washington for a summit with Trump, expected on September 24-25.

The meeting would be the second summit between the two leaders this year. Trump visited Beijing in May and held extensive talks with Xi.

China has repeatedly opposed unilateral sanctions and has also continued to purchase Iranian oil despite US sanctions.

China and India are among the biggest buyers of Russian oil and gas. Much of China's Russian energy imports are transported through pipelines across its land border.

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Beijing and Washington discuss tariff deal Despite the dispute over Russian energy, China and the US are continuing talks on tariffs.

China's Commerce Ministry said Thursday that Beijing and Washington were consulting on a reciprocal tariff reduction framework covering $30 billion worth of products from each side.

India also warns of impact on ties and energy markets India has separately warned that the US sanctions legislation could have implications for New Delhi-Washington ties and the global energy market, particularly because it provides for punitive tariffs of up to 100% on major Russian crude buyers.

The Ministry of External Affairs said India remains “firmly committed” to ensuring the energy security of its 1.4 billion people and would take all necessary measures to protect its trade and economic interests.

India is monitoring developments following the passage of the legislation, the MEA said, adding that the issue has been discussed at high levels with US interlocutors in recent months.