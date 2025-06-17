China Warns Iran-Israel Conflict May Spiral, Calls for Peace

China warned the Iran-Israel conflict may spread wider instability in the Middle East, with Foreign Minister Wang Yi reaching out to both countries as their days-old conflict shows no end in sight.

“If the conflict between Israel and Iran continues to escalate or even spill over, the other countries in the Middle East will inevitably bear the brunt,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said in a regular briefing Monday. “China will continue to maintain communication with relevant parties and promote talks for peace, so as to prevent more turmoil in the region.”

The comments follow China’s earlier condemnation of Israel’s attack on Iran, which started last week and has seen continued military action from both sides. Its stance contrasts with that of US President Donald Trump, who won’t join a proposed Group of Seven statement urging a de-escalation of the conflict, and who jolted markets by calling for the evacuation of Iran’s capital Tehran.

China could potentially act as a peacemaker in the Middle East, having played a role in 2023 in improving relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Wang has told both Israel and Iran that China’s ready to play a constructive role in de-escalating the situation.

“China clearly opposes Israel’s attack on Iran with military force in violation of international law,” Wang said in a phone call with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Saturday, describing the Israeli action as “unacceptable.”

“The urgent task is to immediately take measures to avoid the escalation of the conflict, prevent the region from falling into greater turmoil, and return to the track of resolving issues through diplomatic means,” Wang added, according to a readout from the Chinese ministry.

On the same day, Wang also called Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. “Israel’s attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities have set a dangerous precedent with potentially catastrophic consequences,” Wang said. “China supports Iran in safeguarding its national sovereignty” and “urges the countries that have influence over Israel to make concrete efforts to restore peace.”

Iran fired several waves of drones and missiles over the last 24 hours, while Israel continued hitting Tehran, killing one more senior military official and setting the state-television complex ablaze with a strike during a live broadcast.

The exchange of missile salvos is the most serious escalation after years of shadow war. Analysts fear it might push the Middle East into a regional conflict, causing wider human loss and potentially disrupting energy flows and vital trade routes.

Beijing has advised its citizens to leave Israel via land borders as soon as possible, according to a statement from China’s embassy in Israel.

