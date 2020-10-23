China warns on ‘red lines’ in remembering its only war with US

The display comes as relations between the two world’s largest economies are at their lowest point in decades. From military tensions over Taiwan and the South China Sea, to tit-for-tat retaliation against diplomats and journalists and spats over technology, China wants to be seen as standing up to what it calls U.S. bullying.A rousing celebration of fighting to a standoff with the Americans -- which took place in the 1950s when China was much poorer -- helps shore up anti-U.S. sentiment and a fighting spirit among Chinese public amid talk of a “new Cold War."