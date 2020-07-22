China warns students in US to 'be on guard' over 'arbitrary interrogations'

China on Wednesday urged its citizens studying in the United States to "be on guard" for arbitrary interrogations and detention, hours after Washington ordered the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston.

"Recently, US law enforcement agencies have stepped up arbitrary interrogations, harassment, confiscation of personal belongings and detention targeting Chinese international students in the US," said a social media statement by the foreign ministry.

Earlier, the US told the Chinese consulate in Houston to shut down in three days, citing a need to protect American intellectual property and information, amid a sharp deterioration in relations between the two countries.

China said the move was unilaterally initiated by the US and Beijing would “react with firm countermeasures" if the Trump administration doesn’t “revoke this erroneous decision." China also accused the US of harassing diplomatic staff, and confiscating personal electrical devices and detaining them without cause. Chinese diplomatic missions and personnel also recently received bomb and death threats, it added.

“China strongly condemns such an outrageous and unjustified move which will sabotage China-US relations," the Foreign Ministry said. “We urge the US to immediately withdraw its erroneous decision. Otherwise China will make legitimate and necessary reactions."

It wasn’t immediately clear what spurred the move by the US, which has clashed with China over everything from trade and 5G networks to territorial disputes and responsibility for the pandemic. The Justice Department on Tuesday accused two Chinese hackers of working for Beijing to steal or try to steal terabytes of data, including coronavirus research, from Western companies in 11 nations.





