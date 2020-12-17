China welcomes WHO team to investigate coronavirus origin: Report

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday said that China had welcomed an international team of investigators who would travel to China in early January to help investigate the origins of Covid-19.

Addressing a press conference, Babatunde Olowokure, the WHO's regional emergencies director in the Western Pacific, said that the organisation was in talks with Beijing over where the investigators would travel to within the country.

"WHO continues to contact China and to discuss the international team and the places they visit," Olowokure told the streamed news conference. ​ "Our understanding at this time is that China is welcoming the international team and their visit...This is anticipated, as far as we are aware, to happen in early January," news agency Reuters quoted him as saying.

Referring to the ongoing discussions with China over the WHO's trip, Olowokure said at the press meet: "These are of course important for us and to get an overall picture of how the investigation will go."

Earlier on Wednesday, a WHO official said that the international mission led by the global health body was expected to go to China in the first week of January to investigate the origins of the deadly virus that sparked the Covid-19 pandemic.

The origin of Covid-19

A year into the Covid-19 pandemic, which has killed 1,655,226 people and infected 74,534,155 people globally, the question of where coronavirus came from and how it first crossed over to humans remains a mystery.

The WHO has for months been working to send a team of 10 international experts, including epidemiologists and animal health specialists, to China, where the virus first surfaced last year in December.

Initially, the scientists believed that the killer virus jumped from animals to humans at a market selling exotic animals for meat in the city of Wuhan, where it was first detected late last year.

However, experts now think the market may not have been the origin of Covid-19 but rather a place where it was amplified.

It is believed that the deadly virus originally came from bats, but the intermediate animal host that transmitted it between bats and humans remains unknown.

The US has accused China of having hidden the outbreak’s extent and has called for a “transparent" WHO-led probe and criticised its terms, which allowed Chinese scientists to do the first phase of preliminary research.

