‘China will never accept’: Beijing rejects Donald Trump’s threat to impose ‘ADDITIONAL tariffs on China of 50%’

China's commerce ministry vowed to resist US tariffs, criticizing them as mistakes. Following Trump's threat of a 50% tariff unless China retracts its 34% duty, the ministry called for dialogue based on mutual respect. China promises to take countermeasures if the US proceeds.

Mausam Jha
Updated8 Apr 2025, 07:59 AM IST
A chinese flag is seen in the financial district of Shanghai on April 7, 2025. Asian equities collapsed on a black Monday on April 7 for markets after China hammered the United States with its own hefty tariffs, ramping up a trade war many fear could spark a recession. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP)
A chinese flag is seen in the financial district of Shanghai on April 7, 2025. Asian equities collapsed on a black Monday on April 7 for markets after China hammered the United States with its own hefty tariffs, ramping up a trade war many fear could spark a recession. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP)(AFP)

China's commerce ministry declared on Tuesday that it would resist US tariffs “to the end,” following President Donald Trump's threat to impose new levies of 50% on imports from the world's second-largest economy.

A ministry spokesperson criticised the US move, calling it “a mistake on top of a mistake” that highlights America's tendency to resort to blackmail, Bloomberg reported.

“China will never accept this,” the spokesperson affirmed.

"If the US insists on going its own way, China will fight it to the end," the spokesperson added.

A spokesperson from the Chinese commerce ministry called on the U.S. to address differences with China through dialogue based on mutual respect and equality.

Trump threatens to ‘impose additional tariffs’

President Donald Trump threatened to “impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50%” unless Beijing withdraws a 34% retaliatory duty on US goods.

“If China does not withdraw its 34% increase above their already long term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50%, effective April 9th,” Trump posted on social media.

The president also said, “All talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated!”

“Negotiations with other countries, which have also requested meetings, will begin taking place immediately,” he added.

Furthermore, China threatens to "resolutely take countermeasures" in response to Trump's threat of an additional 50% tariff.

China will never accept this. If the US insists on going its own way, China will fight it to the end.

(This is a developing story)

(With input from agencies)

Key Takeaways
  • China’s firm stance against new US tariffs signals ongoing trade tensions.
  • The US is resorting to aggressive trade policies, which China deems counterproductive.
  • Dialogue based on mutual respect is being emphasized as a potential solution.

