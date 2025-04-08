‘China will never accept’: Beijing rejects Donald Trump’s threat to impose ‘ADDITIONAL tariffs on China of 50%’

China's commerce ministry declared on Tuesday that it would resist US tariffs “to the end,” following President Donald Trump's threat to impose new levies of 50% on imports from the world's second-largest economy.

A ministry spokesperson criticised the US move, calling it “a mistake on top of a mistake” that highlights America's tendency to resort to blackmail, Bloomberg reported.

“China will never accept this,” the spokesperson affirmed.

"If the US insists on going its own way, China will fight it to the end," the spokesperson added.

A spokesperson from the Chinese commerce ministry called on the U.S. to address differences with China through dialogue based on mutual respect and equality.

Trump threatens to ‘impose additional tariffs’ President Donald Trump threatened to “impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50%” unless Beijing withdraws a 34% retaliatory duty on US goods.

“If China does not withdraw its 34% increase above their already long term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50%, effective April 9th,” Trump posted on social media.

The president also said, “All talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated!”

“Negotiations with other countries, which have also requested meetings, will begin taking place immediately,” he added.

Furthermore, China threatens to "resolutely take countermeasures" in response to Trump's threat of an additional 50% tariff.

(This is a developing story)