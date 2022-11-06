China: Woman eats banana on train covered in plastic bag. Read to know why

China: Woman eats banana on train covered in plastic bag. Read to know why2 min read . 07:42 PM IST
- A woman was seen eating a banana on a subway train, albeit she was completely wrapped in a plastic cover.
The searing frustration in the citizen of China has been evident through the series of episodes wherein they have been confined to stringent lockdown keeping in mind the the Xi Jinping government's ZERO Covid policy.
On Sunday thousands of runners took to the streets of China's capital Beijing for the return of the Beijing marathon after a two-year Covid-19 hiatus, even as another death blamed on China's strict pandemic controls generated more public anger.
Authorities are trying to restore a sense of normalcy while sticking to a “zero-COVID" strategy that locks down neighborhoods when any virus cases are found and quarantines everyone arriving from overseas in hotels for seven to 10 days.
A simmering public frustration, which has grown as the rest of the world opens up, has been fueled by a series of tragic incidents — in several cases because people were denied timely care for non-Covid-19 medical emergencies.
A bizarre incident was noticed on a train in China. A woman was seen eating a banana on the public transport, albeit she was completely wrapped in a plastic cover.
China has banned people from eating on trains to combat contact and therefore spread of Covid-19.
The woman was reportedly travelling in the Hubei province of China. She was on a subway train when she was caught on camera eating a banana.
The video of the woman was recorded by a fellow passenger, local media reported.
She had completely wrapped herself in a plastic bag and within that she started eating her banana.
Wang- the fellow passenger said, “There are sporadic coronavirus outbreaks across Wuhan, but in my opinion, it is a bit extreme for this woman to protect herself like this."
“While it is not ideal to eat inside subway trains. She isolated herself from other people by wrapping herself in a plastic bag," he added.
China has doubled down on its zero-Covid policy as president Xi Jinping praised the policy signaling that there will be no immediate change in it.
