China woos Indian travellers: 85,000 visas issued, rules eased, fees slashed. How much to pay now? How to apply?

In a warm gesture, the Chinese Embassy in India issued over 85,000 visas to Indian citizens between January 1 and April 9, 2025. Beijing has also invited more Indians to visit China and experience its ‘open, safe, and friendly environment’.
Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong posted on X, “As of April 9, 2025, the Chinese Embassy and Consulates in India have issued more than 85,000 visas to Indian citizens travelling to China this year. Welcome more Indian friends to visit China, and experience an open, safe, vibrant, sincere and friendly China.”
Chinese visas are now available at significantly reduced rates, making travel to China more budget-friendly for Indian tourists.
The single-entry visa is priced at ₹2,900, while double-entry visas will cost ₹4,400. For those seeking longer stays, a six-month multiple-entry visa is available for ₹5,900, and a 12-month or longer multiple-entry visa will be priced at ₹8,800. Additionally, group visas and official group visas continue to be offered at ₹1,800 per applicant.
The move is crucial as it comes amid the rising tensions between the United States and China over tariff issues.
China has called on India to join it in opposing what it described as the “US misuse of tariffs” after President Donald Trump announced a significant increase in tariffs on Chinese goods.
Yu Jing, spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in India, criticised the US move and said China’s steady economic growth, innovation, and strong manufacturing base have delivered positive spillover benefits for the world.
She said India and China, as the two largest developing countries, should unite against the US tariff actions, calling their trade ties complementary and mutually beneficial.