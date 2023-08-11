China is a ‘ticking time bomb’: US President Joe Biden says, here's why1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 09:27 AM IST
US President Joe Biden expresses concern about China's demographic and economic problems, calling it a ‘ticking time bomb’ that could threaten the world
US President Joe Biden has expressed concern regarding China, and called the country a "ticking time bomb". According to Biden, China's demographic and economic problems could be a threat to the rest of the world. At a political fundraiser, Biden said, "China is in trouble" because growth has slowed and the number of people in retirement age outnumber those of working age.