Amid an aging society and plunging birthrate, China has announced its first overall population decline. The National Bureau of Statistics reported the country had 850,000 fewer people at the end of 2022 than over the previous year, according to The Associated Press.

Addressing a briefing on Tuesday, the bureau said that left a total 1.411.75 billion, with 9.56 million births against 10.41 million deaths. It counts only the population of mainland China while excluding Hong Kong, Macao and self-governing Taiwan as well as foreign residents.

As a result of the now-abandoned one-child policy and a traditional preference for male offspring to carry on the family name, the bureau also stated that men continued to outnumber women by 722.06 million to 689.69 million.

The last time China is believed to have recorded a population decline was during the Great Leap Forward at the end of the 1950s, Mao Zedon'g disastrous drive for collective farming and industrialization that produced a massive famine killing tens of millions of people, as per AP reports.

China has long been the world's most populous nation, but is expected to soon be overtaken by India.

However, a Stanford study in last August had claimed that India's population is estimated to shrink by 41 crore in the next 78 years.

India's population density is likely to decrease to 335 persons per km sq by 2100 and it is projected that the fall may be higher than what is projected for the entire world, the report stated.

It further said India’s fertility rate is also expected to fall from 1.76 births per woman to 1.39 in 2032, 1.28 in 2052, 1.2 in 2082, and 1.19 in 2100.

(With AP inputs)