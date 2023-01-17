China's 1st recent population fall with 850,000 people fewer at 2022 end: Report1 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 08:41 AM IST
China has long been the world's most populous nation, but is expected to soon be overtaken by India.
Amid an aging society and plunging birthrate, China has announced its first overall population decline. The National Bureau of Statistics reported the country had 850,000 fewer people at the end of 2022 than over the previous year, according to The Associated Press.