China’s AI engineers are secretly accessing banned Nvidia chips
Raffaele Huang , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 26 Aug 2024, 09:55 AM IST
Summary
- Brokers are making overseas computing power available with a high degree of anonymity.
SINGAPORE—Chinese artificial-intelligence developers have found a way to use the most advanced American chips without bringing them to China.
