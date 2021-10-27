China’s apprehensions about Indo-Pacific region do not have any real basis: Jaishankar

Expectations from the Indo-Pacific included “the likelihood that policies of states which overcome psychological limitations create more opportunities for cooperation. Not just that, also the possibility that such endeavours that would involve greater participants would be based more on respect for laws, rules and norms. This is all the more important when, in the post-Covid era, we all seek to de-risk the world from concentrated production and fragile supply chains," the minister said.“In the domain of international relations, it is natural that new concepts take time to be digested," the minister said.