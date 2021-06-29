China's Baihetan hydropower plant goes on-stream

NEW DELHI: Two units of China's Baihetan hydropower plant, said to be the largest under construction globally, on the Yangtze river went on-stream on Monday, generating electricity from the project for the first time, as per news reports.

Built by China Three Gorges Corp, operator of the world’s largest hydropower plant in the world - the Three Gorges Dam, the Baihetan plant is located on the border between the southwestern provinces of Yunnan and Sichuan on the upstream section of the Yangtze considered to be Asia’s longest river. The project’s first two 1-gigawatt (GW) turbines will begin formal operations after a three-day trial that began on Monday, national broadcaster, China Central Television (CCTV) said.

“With a total installed capacity of 16 million kilowatts, the hydropower station is equipped with 16 hydro-generating units, each with a capacity of 1 million kilowatts, the largest single-unit capacity in the world," the Xinhua news agency said on Monday. That will make it second in size after the Three Gorges Dam, opened in 2003 on the Yangtze, with 22.5 million kilowatts of generating capacity, the AP news agency said. .

The operationalisation of the dam comes ahead of the 100th anniversary of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) on 1 July, media reports from China said. They also described the plant as a symbol of the efficiency of the CPC’s planning and record of completion of large-scale projects.

Seen as among China’s biggest and most challenging engineering projects, the Baihetan took four years to build, Chinese state media said.

In its latest five-year plan covering the period of 2021-25, Sichuan province aims to complete the construction of 10 hydropower plants and start building another seven.

Environmental groups have criticised the large-scale damming of the Yangtze and its tributaries, as the over-engineering of the river has destroyed major habitats and damaged natural flood plains, Reuters news agency said in a report.

