China's Baihetan hydropower plant goes on-stream

Built by China Three Gorges Corp, operator of the world’s largest hydropower plant in the world - the Three Gorges Dam, the Baihetan plant is located on the border between the southwestern provinces of Yunnan and Sichuan on the upstream section of the Yangtze considered to be Asia’s longest river. The project’s first two 1-gigawatt (GW) turbines will begin formal operations after a three-day trial that began on Monday, national broadcaster, China Central Television (CCTV) said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}